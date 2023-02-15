Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.71

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.71 and traded as high as C$24.42. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 482,731 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PXT. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.
Parex Resources Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.