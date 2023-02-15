Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.71

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.71 and traded as high as C$24.42. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 482,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PXT. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

