Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91.

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 730,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,331. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 337,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,689 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Stories

