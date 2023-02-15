Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $281.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

