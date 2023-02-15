P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

PIII stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 604.64% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $248.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.60 million. Analysts predict that P3 Health Partners will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

