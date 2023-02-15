P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.8 %
PIII stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 604.64% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $248.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.60 million. Analysts predict that P3 Health Partners will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
