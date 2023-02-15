Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXUS. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

OXUS stock remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 430,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

