Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Outset Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 169,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

