Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 215,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Outset Medical has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,566.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,566.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 90,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

