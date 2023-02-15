Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.