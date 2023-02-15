OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
