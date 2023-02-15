Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 665,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 901,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,073. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 1,109.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.