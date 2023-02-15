Optimism (OP) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $545.41 million and $315.53 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00011150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.48 or 0.28308068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.