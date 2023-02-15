Optimism (OP) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $545.41 million and $315.53 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00011150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00427344 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.48 or 0.28308068 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.