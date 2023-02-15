Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,417 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

