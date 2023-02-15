Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. 551,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

