Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

