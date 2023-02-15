Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,537,000 after buying an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

