Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,337 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,425. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.31 and its 200-day moving average is $361.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.