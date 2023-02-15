Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 23,232 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 52,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,833. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.