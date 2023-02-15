Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after buying an additional 693,214 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.55 on Wednesday. 593,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,060. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

