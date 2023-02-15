Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 22,664,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722,090. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

