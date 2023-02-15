Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,211 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $103.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.