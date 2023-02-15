Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $144.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

