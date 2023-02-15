Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 3,209,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,860,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

