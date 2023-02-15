Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

CRM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.



