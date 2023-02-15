Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
