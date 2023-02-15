Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. 1,166,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

