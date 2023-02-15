Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

