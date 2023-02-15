Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after buying an additional 277,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,454,000 after buying an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. 693,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

