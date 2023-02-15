Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Tops $15.60 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $196.78 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.86 or 0.06952575 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00081423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

