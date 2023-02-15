Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,753 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

