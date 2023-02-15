Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.3 %

TXT stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.