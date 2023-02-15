Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 16,528 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $90.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.