Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $476.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

