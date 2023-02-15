Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

