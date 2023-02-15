Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 229.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $298.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

