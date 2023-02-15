Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,660,581 shares during the period. Earthstone Energy makes up 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.08. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

