Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,360 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 69.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

