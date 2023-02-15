Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 6,747,638 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,747,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,885,000. Sandstorm Gold accounts for about 0.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 2.26% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.