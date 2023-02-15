OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

OneMain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

