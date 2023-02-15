OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
OneMain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.
OneMain Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $54.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
