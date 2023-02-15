One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.06), with a volume of 174850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

One Media iP Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

About One Media iP Group

(Get Rating)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.