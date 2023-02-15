Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.83. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,111,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.