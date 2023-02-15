OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0014

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $237,832.62 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

