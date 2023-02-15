Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,024 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 919,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

