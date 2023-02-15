Oil States International (OIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

