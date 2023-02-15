OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
OFS Credit Price Performance
OCCIO stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
OFS Credit Company Profile
