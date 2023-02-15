Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $462.37 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $462.37 million and $214.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.14 or 0.06933583 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00081239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

