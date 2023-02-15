NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. 21,582,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,064,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

