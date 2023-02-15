NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.95 on Wednesday, hitting $222.76. 18,908,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,976,922. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $554.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

