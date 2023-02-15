Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuvve Stock Up 5.6 %

NVVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 204,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,412.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nuvve from $16.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

