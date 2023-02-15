Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.77% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 310,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 238,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,879. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

