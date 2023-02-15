Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 113,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 113,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

